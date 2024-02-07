Watch Jennifer Aniston diss David Schwimmer in new Super Bowl ad

“Friends” fans are getting a reunion of the show’s iconic couple, Ross and Rachel, in one of this year’s Super Bowl ads.

But, it might not be what you expect.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, the actors who portrayed the on-again-off-again-on-again friends turned lovers in the 10-year television series, bump into each other in an ad for Uber Eats, which will run during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11. While the pair won’t be taking on their best-known roles for the commercial, their connection from “Friends” plays a big part in the ad’s running gag.

MORE: Watch a preview of the Budweiser Clydesdales’ new Super Bowl commercial

Uber Eats released a preview of their “Don’t Forget Uber Eats” ad on Feb. 6, which will air during one of the coveted commercial breaks during the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

At the beginning of the commercial, Aniston talks to a crew member about how she deliberately forgets things “to make a little room” in her brain to remember things like all of the services Uber Eats provides.

A few moments later, a familiar voice calls out to Aniston. It’s David Schwimmer, and he’s excited to reunite with his former co-star and give her a big hug.

But, alas, Aniston doesn’t react with the same enthusiasm. She seems to have no recollection of this strange guy wanting to embrace her.

“Have we met?” she asks, putting her Uber Eats bag in between them.

Some fans of Ross and Rachel may say Aniston’s memory is simply “taking a break” from her time with Schwimmer (if you know, you know). But, the joke is pretty funny.

And the former “Friends” are not the only ones in on the gag.

David and Victoria Beckham try to recall Victoria’s involvement with a music group, wondering if it was called the “Paprika Girls.”

Singer Jelly Roll looks in the mirror and is surprised to see tattoos all over his face — and that they aren’t coming off.

And, in a direct connection to the Super Bowl, music superstar Usher tells his friends he wishes he could play a halftime show one day. Of course, the hip-hop hitmaker is this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer.

Will the Uber Eats commercial be this year’s Super Bowl commercial champion? Tune in Sunday to judge for yourself!

Watch Jennifer Aniston diss David Schwimmer in new Super Bowl ad originally appeared on Simplemost.com