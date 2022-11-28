Walmart’s 10 Best Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.
Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 is officially here!
If you missed out on their “Deals for Days” event all November or their Black Friday sales, Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 is full of deals on everything from electronics and home products to toys, kitchenware and more. The discounts even include top brands like Apple, Shark and Samsung.
Take a look at some of the best Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 deals you’ll find today, Monday, Nov. 28.
Apple TV HD 32GB ($59, Save $40)
Regularly priced at $99, the Apple TV HD 32GB is priced at $59 for Cyber Monday, a savings of $40. You can stream Apple TV+ content or any other streaming service, including Netflix and Hulu. You can also use the device to play games from the Apple Arcade, play music with Apple Music or link it to your other Apple devices.
You can even connect the device to Airplay and share photos, videos and more from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. It’s important to note that you will need a subscription to any streaming service you want to use and you will need an HD-capable TV.
Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum ($199, Save $150)
If you’re in need of a new vacuum, you can save $150 on this Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum. Regularly priced at $349, it is now $199, a savings of more than 40%.
The lightweight vacuum features DuoClean PowerFins that work on all surfaces, digging deep into carpets and directly engaging hard floors. The vacuum also has a self-cleaning brush roll for pet hair and a removable hand vac for cleaning hard to reach corners and anything above the floor. With two batteries, you can get up to 50 minutes of runtime.
The vacuum has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Walmart’s website, with customers saying it works well for carpets, hardwood and furniture. Some reviews say it is too tall, however, so you may want to take that into consideration if you’ve previously had issues with vacuums and height.
One reviewer who gave the vacuum a full 5 stars says they love it, calling it “great”.
“I love this cordless vacuum. You don’t have to worry about finding the closest plug and then find your cord too short,” Walmart customer Chistyle wrote. “This vacuum is multi flex making it so much easier to get under furniture. The removable hand held vacuum is great for furniture and tight places. Motor has great suction power. Couldn’t believe what my old vacuum had missed.”
If you plan on adding exercise to your New Year’s resolutions, you can save $200 on this Echelon Sport Exercise Rower. Regularly priced at $597, it is now $297, a savings of almost 50%.
With 32 levels of magnetic resistance, the rower has a built-in device holder that fits a screen up to 12.9 inches. The sliding seat is designed for comfort, and the rower folds up so you can store it anywhere and bring it out each time you want to get a low-impact, full-body workout.
It also comes with a free 30-day membership trial, which you can cancel after 30 days if decide to use the machine without the membership.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4″ 128GB ($499, Save $150)
Regularly $699, this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is now $499, a savings of $200. With a 12.4-inch screen and 128GB of memory, this tablet is designed to offer the power of a computer with the mobility of a tablet.
The battery lasts up to a full day and it includes a minimal-lag S Pen that lets you tap precisely and expand the screen for streaming and gaming as needed.
With nearly 900 reviews, the tablet has a total rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, with customers saying it has good battery life, great sound and screen quality, a nice design and great features. One customer who gave the tablet a full 5 stars says it was everything they wanted and more.
“I purchased this tablet mainly as an alternate for my laptop. Since then, I’ve been using it more than I anticipated,” Walmart customer Andeeo wrote. “It’s so easy to have by my side for entertainment while I finish up my work at home and while I’m out, there’s no better option for the road or travel than my tablet for Netflix, YouTube tc or simply music.”
eufy RoboVac LR20 Robot Vacuum ($199, Save $300)
You’ll save $300 on this eufy RoboVac LR20 Robot Vacuum, reduced from $499 to $199. The vacuum provides hands-free cleaning either when you need it or on a schedule, so you can keep your house vacuumed every day without any effort.
The vacuum will map out your house so it can find an effective cleaning route and it can detect a change from hard surfaces to carpet or rugs. The battery can last for up to 2,000 square feet in a single cleaning cycle before returning to the base and charging. You can use the app to create a cleaning cycle, select specific rooms or create boundaries if you don’t want certain areas cleaned.
Power Wheels Jurassic World Dino Racer ($197, Save $102)
If you have a child on your shopping list who loves dinosaurs, you could make their Christmas with this gift: During Walmart’s Cyber Monday, you can save $102 on this Power Wheels Jurassic World Dino Racer. Regularly priced at $299, it is now $197.
For ages 3-7, the Power Wheels Jurassic World Dino Racer lets racers drive on hard surfaces, grass and other rough terrain at a maximum speed of 6 mph. (Parents can also set a high-speed lockout for beginner drivers.) The racer has a green dinosaur with a mouth that kids can open and close for a chomping action.
With nearly 200 reviews, it has a total rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, with customers saying it’s a good value, easy to assemble and has good battery life. One customer who gave it a full 5-stars says it’s “so fun and enjoyable”.
“Our child absolutely loves this. Just quick enough for him to enjoy. So much fun,” wrote Walmart customer Jessica. “Highly recommend to anyone with a child who loves being outside and into dinosaurs. The look on our child’s face and his enjoyment is worth every penny!!”
Frigidaire 26 lb Retro Ice Maker ($79, Save $29)
This Frigidaire Retro Ice Maker can make 26 pounds of ice, which could make it the unsung hero of your holiday parties. Regularly priced at $108, it is currently $79, a savings of $29.
The ice maker can create all 26 pounds of ice in just 24 hours. It features a see-through window so you can monitor ice levels and stores up to 1.2 quarts of water. The machine creates ice in two sizes and comes with an ice shovel. It’s compact size makes it easy to keep it on your counter.
While the ice maker comes in both black and silver, the black is already out of stock, so you may want to hurry and order the silver in case it sells quickly.
GreenLife Soft Grip Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set ($59, Save $70)
The holiday season is a great time to buy new cookware, and at Walmart’s Cyber Monday, you can save $70 on this GreenLife Soft Grip Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set. Regularly priced at $129, it is now $59.
The set comes in blue, gray, pink or yellow and includes 7-inch and 9.5-inch open fry pans, 1-quart and 2-quart covered sauce pans, a 4-quart covered casserole, a 2.5-quart covered saute pan, a stainless steel steamer, a 10-by-15-inch baking sheet, 8-by-6-inch cutting board, four nylon utensils and a 5-piece measuring spoon set.
The set is made with a Thermolon nonstick coating, which is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium. The pans include soft-grip handles, a wobble-free base, glass lids and are dishwasher safe.
LG 65″ Class 4K Smart TV ($1,599.00, Save $2,187.30)
This is a true Cyber Monday steal: You can save a whopping $2,187.30 on this LG 65″ Class 4K Smart TV, now priced at $1,599. The TV has a a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which automatically adjusts the settings to improve picture and sound quality depending on what you’re watching.
With more than 300 reviews, the TV has a total rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, with customers saying it is easy to set up, has great picture quality, great sound and is great for movies and gaming. One customer who gave the TV a full 5 stars says it’s the best TV they’ve ever purchased.
“I was looking for a TV that had a great picture first. Then, capability to use next generation 4k gaming from Xbox to Playstation5 was a priority. The 4 HDMI 2.1 inputs took care of that,” an lg.com customer wrote. “Dolby Atmos and E-ARC for my Bang & Olufson soundbar was next and covered with a dedicated 2.1 HDMI port. This is without a doubt the best TV I’ve ever purchased.”
Rubbermaid Brilliance 18-Pc Clear Tritan Food Storage Set ($24.48, Save $19.61)
You can never have too many food storage containers when the holidays roll around and right now, you can save nearly 50% on this Rubbermaid Brilliance 18-Piece Clear Tritan Food Storage Set. Regularly priced at $44.09, it is now $24.48.
The food storage set includes two 0.5-cup, two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, two 4.7-cup and one 9.6-cup container, all with lids. The containers and lids are both clear so you can see what’s inside and they are stain- and odor-resistant. The lids have built-in vents, which allow steam to escape so you can microwave leftovers without even removing the lid.
Wrangler 4-Pc Hardside Spinner Luggage Set ($73, Save $225)
In need of some new luggage? This Wrangler Hardside Spinner Luggage Set is on sale for $73, marked down from $300 for a savings of $225.
The 4-piece set includes a 25” checked suitcase, 20” rolling carry-on, a 12” packing cube and a 15” larger packing cube. The hard side of the suitcases are made of a durable and flexible material to absorb shocks and impacts. The set includes a push-button telescopic handle with a contoured grip and 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels.
This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.