Vigil planned for missing Missoula woman Rebekah Barsotti

SUPERIOR — A vigil will be held on Thursday at the Mineral County Courthouse in Superior for Rebekah Barsotti, who has been missing since July.

Barsotti was last seen 185 days ago.

The parents of Barsotti are asking for the public to attend the vigil from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. in Superior.

They have been trying to keep her name in the public eye and trying to find out if anyone knows anything about her disappearance.

The 34-year-old Missoula woman was believed to be hiking along the Clark Fork River near Alberton when she went missing.

Numerous searches along the river have been unable to find Barsotti.