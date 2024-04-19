Viewer Spotlight: Inside Scripps News' 'Trump on Trial' segment

Several of you have commented on the new shows we've recently launched in our lineup, including "Trump on Trial," airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Our team takes you beyond the legalese of each proceeding as former President Trump faces the first of four criminal trials.

It's an unprecedented moment in American history, one we thought deserved a thorough lens of balanced analysis and in-depth, fact-based reporting. Based on your calls, though, the program's focus has been polarizing.

Bruce in Maryland says: "I feel like the more time you give to Trump with his picture plastered in front of us, the more help he gets at the polls. And I don't think that's very fair-minded of Scripps."

"I understand you're starting a new show tonight, 'Trump on Trial,'" an anonymous caller said. "I suggest you start another one called 'Where in the World is Joe Biden?' And once again, I hear nothing about his son getting ready to go to trial. So you're keeping that all quiet."

But we have been regularly reporting on Hunter Biden and his legal troubles — and we will continue to closely follow those developments.

We stand by our decision to devote a half-hour each night to cover developments in Mr. Trump's court proceedings. We believe a former president and a major party nominee to be our next president facing 91 criminal charges warrants not only our attention, but fair-minded coverage as well.

In addition to "Trump on Trial," we recently premiered a new weekday show at noon Eastern Time called "Scripps News on the Scene," taking you to breaking news and captivating live events across the county.

"I just wanted to tell you I've been glued to the TV since that new show 'On the Scene' started," said Cheryl, from Oklahoma.

"I really appreciate 'On the Scene,'" said Helen, from Missouri. "I just love how it goes from one story to another story and keeps right on top of everything. So I just wanted to say thank you, Scripps."

Your comments, kind or critical, inform what we do each and every day here at Scripps News. So let us know how we're doing and give us a call anytime on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline.

