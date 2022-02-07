Watch

VIDEO: Lame Deer’s Journey Emerson breaks state scoring record with 82 points

Posted at 9:57 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 11:57:02-05

LAME DEER — Lame Deer’s Journey Emerson set a single game MHSA scoring record on Saturday, notching 82 points in a 111-27 win over Forsyth on Saturday.

The mark comes less than a week after Lodge Grass senior Damon Gros Ventre broke the same record with 71 points in a win over Huntley Project.

Emerson had 18 points in the first quarter and exploded for 33 in the second, for a total of 51 at halftime. He broke Gros Ventre’s mark midway through the third quarter before adding 11 more points down the stretch for the final 82 point total.

Watch the video to see every field goal from Emerson’s historic night.

