Fire up your career: Bridging the skilled trade gap

Scripps News and WorkingNation present "Fire Up Your Career," an investigation of the challenges facing employees and businesses.

The U.S. workforce is facing a critical shortage of skilled trade workers. Carpenters, electricians, welders and plumbers are all in high demand. But companies in these sectors are struggling to appeal to a new and younger demographic despite massive investments made to recruit talent.

This squeeze on labor is set to cost U.S. companies more than $5 billion every year, accounting for lost productivity as new talent is brought up to speed.

Editor-in-chief of WorkingNation and host of the "Work in Progress" podcast Ramona Schindelheim joined Scripps News to discuss the skilled trade gap. Watch the video above for more.