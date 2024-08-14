Uvalde police failed to release all bodycam video in court order, department says

The Uvalde Police Department said Wednesday it discovered additional body camera video related to the Robb Elementary School massacre that was not released among the thousands of other recordings and documents that were given to media outlets last week per a court order.

The department was required to release all of its video footage from the day of the shooting following a lawsuit filed by Scripps News and several other media organizations.

RELATED STORY | Trove of documents, 911 calls from Uvalde shooting massacre released after media legal fight

However, the department said one officer claimed there was a portion of his bodycam footage that was missing from the release, which prompted Uvalde Chief Homer Delgado to order an audit of the department’s servers in order to find more footage that may have been overlooked.

Several additional videos were found in the audit that were not part of the original release, the department said.

Now, the newly found footage will be reviewed by District Attorney Christina Mitchell to see if it is needed for further investigation while the city determines how and if it will be released in compliance with the court order.

RELATED STORY | Uvalde school officer pleads not guilty to failing to protect children during deadly 2022 shooting

Delgado has also opened an internal affairs investigation to figure out how the footage was overlooked to begin with and if any disciplinary action is needed.

The devastating Robb Elementary School shooting happened on May 24, 2022 in Texas, when a lone gunman killed 19 young children and two teachers. Seventeen people were injured. Ongoing investigations into the shooting have found lapses and systemic failures in law enforcement action and communication on the day of the shooting.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Uvalde School Board Fires Police Chief Arredondo After Mass Shooting