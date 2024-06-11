Uvalde families sue FedEx, UPS for alleged role in school shooting

Families of the victims of the 2022 school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, have filed a lawsuit against UPS and FedEx over their alleged role in the attack. The filing claims both shipping giants acted as "illegal gun runners" to a juvenile.

The families allege that FedEx shipped the semi-automatic rifle used in the shooting without verifying the age of the gunman — who was a minor at the time of the purchase. The suit also claims UPS broke a federal law that bans firearms within 1,000 feet of schools by sending a bump stock to the shooter's home near Robb Elementary.

A bump stock effectively turns a semi-automatic or single-fire weapon into a rapid-fire weapon by making a gun bump against the shooter's shoulder and trigger finger.

The lawsuit is the latest of several seeking accountability for what was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. Uvalde families have also filed a lawsuit against nearly 100 state police officers who were part of the botched law enforcement response.

Nineteen fourth-graders and two teachers were killed on May 24, 2022, when a teenage gunman burst into their classroom at Robb Elementary School and began shooting. Federal, state and local officers converged on the scene but waited more than an hour to confront the shooter inside the classroom as students and teachers lay dead, dying or wounded.