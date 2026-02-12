Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

87-year-old barber continues legacy at Detroit's first Black-owned barbershop

Vonzie Whitlow, who was once trained by the late husband of Rosa Parks, opened the first Black-owned barbershop in the city in 1963 and continues serving generations while giving back to his community
At 87, Vonzie Whitlow continues his 63-year legacy at Detroit's first Black-owned barbershop, serving generations while giving back to his community.
87-year-old barber continues legacy at Detroit's first Black-owned barbershop
Posted

At 87 years old, Vonzie Whitlow continues cutting hair at Detroit's first Black-owned barbershop, a legacy spanning more than six decades of community service and mentorship.

"God keeps me motivated," Whitlow said.

Whitlow's barbershop opened in 1963 when Vonzie partnered with one of his two younger brothers, Calvin, who has since passed away.

Their father, Howard Whitlow, encouraged the two to start the business right around the time Vonzie's daughter, Zena, was born.

Screenshot 2026-02-10 at 6.33.22 PM.jpg

"He didn't take me to daycare; he took me to work with him," Zena Whitlow said.

The barbershop has become a cornerstone of the community, serving multiple generations of Detroit families. Randy Tate has sat in the chair since he was a kid, born the same year the barbershop opened.

"I've been here 63 years, he's been here 63 years," Tate said.

Customers say they come not just for haircuts, but for Whitlow's wisdom and encouragement.

"You get some of his wisdom," Tate said.

Screenshot 2026-02-10 at 6.33.51 PM.jpg

"Don't waste it. Utilize it. Make it come and make it count," Whitlow said.

Zena Whitlow shares her father's advice: "Always keep something in your pocket if it ain't nothing but a dollar."

Customer July describes Whitlow as "a legend" who "stayed here when everyone was moving out and running away."

Whitlow's cutting skills were once guided and trained by Raymond Parks, the late husband of Rosa Parks. His mentor's shears now hang on the wall as a tribute.

Willie Townscl-Whitlow, both a barber with a chair in the shop and Vonzie's grandson, hopes to continue the family legacy.

"You could say he was like my superhero growing up, trying to be like him," Townscl-Whitlow said. "They are some big shoes to fill."

Screenshot 2026-02-10 at 6.35.10 PM.jpg

He hopes to keep the business running until it reaches a century old.

"He really made his mark on the city of Detroit for real," Townscl-Whitlow said.

Vonzie's younger brother, Rod Whitlow, still gets his hair cut by his older brother.

"He is the only one who has ever cut my hair," Rod Whitlow said. "Can't get him out of here. He's here forever."

Beyond the barbershop, Whitlow has spent decades giving back to his community. During the summer at Whitlow Park, he has gifted bicycles to children who stay in school and continues to feed the homeless.

"It wouldn't be a community like this without him," July said.

Screenshot 2026-02-10 at 6.34.27 PM.jpg

The park across the street is named after him, and they're working to get the street named in his honor as well.

"My dad has never abandoned this city. He loves the city of Detroit," Zena Whitlow said.

"I really enjoyed being here in the city," Vonzie Whitlow said.

When asked about retirement, Whitlow's answer is clear.

"When am I going to retire? When God takes it away," he said.

His daughter explains his philosophy: "He's like, barbers don't retire, they die."

"Nothing stops him," Zena Whitlow said.

The barbershop welcomes anyone and operates Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Screenshot 2026-02-10 at 6.34.10 PM.jpg

———

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was first published by Jeffrey Lindblom with the Scripps News Group in Detroit.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg