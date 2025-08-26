Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

American pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce are getting married. The two made the engagement announcement Tuesday in a joint social media post.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the caption reads, alongside a photo of Swift embracing a kneeling Kelce.

Few things have captivated NFL and pop culture fans in recent years like the Swift-Kelce "Love Story," which seemingly began to blossom in July 2023 after Kelce attended Swift's concert at the Chiefs' GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as part of her Eras Tour. But the connection didn't happen immediately.

Following the concert, Kelce admitted that he attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet — a staple accessory among her fans — with his phone number on it. However, while Kelce likely has full access to Arrowhead Stadium on Chiefs gamedays, when someone like Swift is in town that apparently isn't the case, as Kelce said his attempt wasn't successful.

It wasn't until a month later on an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" that Kelce confirmed he had, in fact, been in touch with Swift since the concert and invited her to “come see me rock the stage” at Arrowhead.

"We'll see what happens in the near future," Kelce said at the time. And just like that, 78 days after rocking Kansas City with back-to-back sold-out shows, Swift made her return to Arrowhead, this time to see how Kelce performs under the bright lights.

Rather than leave a “Blank Space” next to Kelce’s celebrity mom, Donna, there was Swift — watching the “Bad Blood” between the Chiefs and Bears decked out, fittingly, in “Red” at the invitation of Kelce.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.