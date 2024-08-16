Scripps News wins 2 Murrow awards for innovative new investigations

Scripps News has won two of 2024's Edward R. Murrow awards, which highlight outstanding achievements by broadcast and digital journalism organizations.

In Real Life: Injected

Scripps News

In the continuing coverage category for network TV organizations, Scripps News received top honors for its investigation into the use of ketamine by paramedics.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic that has been widely used for several decades in various medical treatments.

An exclusive Scripps News survey found that agencies in 48 states allow paramedics to utilize ketamine, off-label, to sedate patients who are exhibiting behavioral conditions — like agitation or combativeness — in a pre-hospital setting.

But controversial cases, sometimes leading to the deaths of patients, have prompted changes from the local to national level in how ketamine is deployed to keep patients and paramedics safe.

Russia's Ghost Fleet

Scripps News

In partnership with Bellingcat, Scripps News received Network TV's award for excellence in innovation award for its open-source investigation into how Russian ships have smuggled exports out of Ukraine.

Analysis of marine traffic data and satellite imagery reveals new details of how Russian ships carry valuable grain and other natural resources from occupied Ukraine to international ports, often circumventing international sanctions.

Original reporting from Scripps News, Bellingcat, and research firm Lloyd’s List Intelligence shed light on this complex system and on the ways Russian vessels evade traditional ship tracking methods.