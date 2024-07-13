Krispy Kreme celebrates 87 years in business after a humble start in North Carolina

It's an iconic brand in the U.S. South, that has expanded over the years across the country and into international markets. Krispy Kreme donuts is synonymous with the experience of the sweet sugary cloud that the donut treat offers customers, as David Skena put it.

Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief brand officer, told Scripps News "That original glazed donut ... has kept us in business for a really long time. And, I think it'll keep us in business a lot longer."

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 87 years in business after the brand's humble beginnings all those decades ago starting out in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The iconic donut brand is popular for those driving past to see if the hot light is on, and as a treat with coffee.

The company's original founder, Vernon Rudolph, passed away in 1973 after decades of success as Krispy Kreme saw a massive expansion of its stores and an automation of the process in making donuts through the 1940s and 1950s.

In 1996, Krispy Kreme saw its first big expansion outside of the U.S. South when the company opened its New York City store. Later, in 2001, the iconic brand opened its first international location in Toronto, Canada.

These days you'll find Krispy Kreme's boxes of donuts in stores and other locations as they do partnerships.

"One of the things we want to do more of in the future is just expand our availability to everybody, we're still not a truly national brand in the United States. We're in 39 countries ... the biggest complaint that we get is that it's hard to get a Krispy Kreme ... so, we're looking forward to expanding," Skena said. "There's something about seeing a hot fresh donut come off the line, and you know we just made it."