JetBlue passenger demands $5 million in scalding hot tea lawsuit

A lawsuit filed against the airline JetBlue is demanding $5 million after a woman claims she experienced severe burns when scalding hot tea was spilled on her during a period of turbulence on a flight.

The woman said during the turbulence the fasten seat belts signs were illuminated. She says she experienced second- and third-degree burns from the hot liquid from tea that was for a passenger sitting behind her.

According to the lawsuit, an attorney for the passenger said the airline should have made an emergency landing.

RELATED STORY | Elon Musk beats $500M severance lawsuit filed by ex-Twitter employees after mass layoffs

Reports said the woman and her attorney called her burns "disfiguring."

The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut after Tahjana Lewis, who was on JetBlue flight 2237 from Orlando to Hartford on May 15, said the airline was "careless" and did not create safe traveling conditions during the flight, USA Today reported.

JetBlue had not commented on the lawsuit by Thursday.

RELATED STORY | Walmart faces lawsuit over deceptive pricing after customer said he was overcharged