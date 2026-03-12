Iran disrupts shipping routes near Strait of Hormuz as Israel, Hezbollah exchange attacks

Iran is disrupting shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of a major shock to global energy supplies.

Two tankers linked to Western interests were struck and set ablaze in Iraqi waters. One sailor was reported dead, and 37 crew members were pulled from the water. One of the vessels is owned by an American company.

The strike did not occur inside the Strait of Hormuz itself but farther north in Iraqi waters, suggesting Iran’s reach now extends well beyond the strategic choke point.

RELATED STORY | Ukraine to share drone-hunting tactics with Gulf nations facing Iranian attacks

Iraqi officials suspended operations at all oil terminals following the attack.

Shipping traffic through the strait has largely come to a halt. Dozens of tankers normally pass through the waterway each day, but defense officials say the risk from swarms of drones and suicide boats has made naval escorts increasingly difficult.

The International Energy Agency described the situation as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.

Ships under fire in Strait of Hormuz as Israel faces rocket attacks from Hezbollah

Meanwhile, air raid sirens continued to sound across Israel as the country faced what Iran and Hezbollah described as a joint and coordinated bombardment.

RELATED STORY | Iran’s new supreme leader vows continued attacks, threatens Strait of Hormuz closure

Hezbollah opened the assault with a barrage of more than 100 rockets fired from Lebanon. Israeli officials said it was the largest Hezbollah attack since the war began on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran.

As Israeli forces targeted Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, the group fired rockets into northern Israel, including the Haifa area, before pushing attacks toward central Israel.

Iran also launched ballistic missiles toward Jerusalem and nearby areas.

The Israeli military said its air defense systems intercepted all of the missiles. No casualties have been reported from the missile strikes, though some rockets penetrated Israel’s defenses and caused damage.