Hegseth grilled on military's role during anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles

The U.S. military's role during recent protests in Los Angeles against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was at the forefront during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, as Senators grilled Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth about the controversial deployment of troops.

Originally intended to discuss President Donald Trump's proposed defense budget, the session quickly shifted focus. Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin aggressively emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "This is a fundamental issue of U.S. democracy," while inquiring whether U.S. troops in Los Angeles were ordered to arrest protesters.

IN RELATED NEWS | Trump directs ICE to expand deportations in Democratic-run cities

Senator Richard Blumenthal also pressed Hegseth, questioning whether the Trump administration has plans to deploy troops to other cities facing similar protests.

"We have never, and will not illegally deploy troops," Hegseth replied, though the statement was met with interruptions. "All have been under existing, well-established authorities to use troops to support federal law enforcement officers."

Blumenthal countered, saying, "So far there's been no legal justification. It's been challenged successfully. I think that it will prevail — those challenges will prevail in the courts — and I want to ask you right now to submit to this panel those contingency plans for the use of active duty military in other cities."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | National Guard troops are now protecting ICE agents as they make arrests in LA

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was also queried about these contingency plans, stating that he was unaware of any such preparations.

The hearing highlights ongoing tensions among Democratic lawmakers, particularly regarding the presence of Marines, National Guard, and other military personnel in Los Angeles during the anti-ICE protests.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.