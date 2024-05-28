Father and son both drown in lake after dad tried to rescue him

A father and son drowned in a Virginia lake over Memorial Day weekend.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said the 42-year-old father had been attempting to rescue his 14-year-old son when they both drowned.

Police said the incident happened Saturday at Lake Anna.

Officials had been en route to the lake to help save the child when they were advised that the father, in an attempt to rescue his son, had also disappeared under the water. Witnesses told police they saw him struggling before losing sight of him.

Several people had gone into the water to help locate the two but were not successful.

Multiple agencies, including marine units, fire teams, a lake rescue team and a county dive team, helped locate and recover the bodies of the father and son. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pair were from out of state, police said.

Both bodies were transported to a local medical examiner’s office for examination. Police do not suspect any foul play.

The names of the two are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.