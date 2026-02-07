Savannah Guthrie pleads for mother’s return, says family will pay

Savannah Guthrie, co-host of the "Today" show, released a video message on Saturday, telling the apparent kidnappers of her mother, Nancy, that she has received their message.

"We received your message, and we understand," Guthrie says in a video posted on social media. We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way that we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

Savannah's brother and sister also appear in the video, but do not speak.

Savannah Guthrie captioned the post with, "Bring her home."

Nancy Guthrie has now been missing for a week. The Pima County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday that she still have no suspects in the case

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, which includes the review of multiple pieces of evidence," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Saturday. "At this time, we will not confirm or release additional details regarding what is being analyzed."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.