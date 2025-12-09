One dead, one hospitalized after shooting at Kentucky State University, officials say

One person was killed and another was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, according to local police.

The Frankfort Police Department said the surviving victim was in “stable but critical condition.”

Police said they had taken one suspect, characterized as an "active aggressor," into custody. However, the school remained on lockdown.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said officials would share more information as it became available.

We are aware of a reported shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort. At this time, we are aware of some injuries. We will share more information as available. Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 9, 2025

Frankfort is located about 25 miles west of Lexington.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.