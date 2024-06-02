Man killed, dozens injured in Ohio shooting

An overnight shooting in Ohio left one person dead and two dozen injured on Saturday.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight near Kelly and 8th Avenues in the city of Akron, located south of Cleveland.

A 27-year-old man was found dead but his identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified a suspect.

According to police, there was a street party happening in the area prior to the shooting. A witness at the scene told Scripps News Cleveland there were hundreds of people at the party enjoying themselves before shots were fired.

"Everyone was wearing white T-shirts; there were women on top of vehicles dancing. It looked like a scene from a spring break movie. It looked like everyone was having a good time. On our way back it was a completely different scene," the witness said.

Officers located dozens of bullet casings at the scene, as well as one gun. Photos captured by Scripps News Cleveland Photojournalist Mike Vielhaber show police with at least 38 evidence markers on the ground.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, seven patients were admitted to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of those patients is in critical condition.

The hospital was under a hard lockdown from just after midnight until around 3:30 a.m.

Summa Health said its hospital received 15 patients this morning, 13 of whom had injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Some of those individuals have already been released from the hospital, but one person remains in critical condition.

"I want to thank our first responders and caregivers for everything they did to care for our patients and community," said Summa Health spokesperson, Mike Bernstein.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Akron Police Chief Brian Harding issued the following joint statement about the shooting on Sunday morning:

"This morning, our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence. With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers. As with all acts of violence in our city, our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones.



We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that. For those who have information about this horrific shooting – we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation. This can be done anonymously.



Today, and in the days ahead, we will share more information about this horrific incident. Our city government and our Akron Police Department will continue to prioritize public safety as our number one concern as we aim to end gun violence in our community."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text your TIPSCO and a tip to 274637 or leave a tip online at the department's website by CLICKING HERE.

Editor's note: Police initially told us that there were 27 total victims, including the fatality. The news release from the mayor's office states the total number of victims is 25, including the person who died.

This story was originally published by Drew Scofield at Scripps News Cleveland.