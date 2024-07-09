Harvey Weinstein due back in New York court Tuesday as prosecutors seek new indictment

Disgraced former Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will be back in a New York courthouse Tuesday as prosecutors are set to reveal whether more charges will be filed against him.

The hearing over a possible new indictment comes after prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office told a judge in late May that they were evaluating more criminal complaints of sexual misconduct brought against Weinstein. Prosecutors said they were assessing which of these new complaints fall within New York's statute of limitations, but also that some of the accusers were not ready to come forward publicly just yet.

This comes just months after New York's highest appeals court overturned Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction and coinciding 23-year prison sentence, concluding that the judge on the case mishandled what information jurors were exposed to, including letting women testify about allegations not related to the case. The ruling reopened a painful chapter for those behind the powerful #MeToo movement.

Prosecutors in the case have asked the judge for a September retrial. Weinstein, 72, still remains in police custody because he also faces a 16-year prison sentence for rape in Los Angeles.