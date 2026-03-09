Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Epstein’s former New Mexico ranch searched in criminal investigation

KRQE via AP
FILE - Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch is seen, July 8, 2019, in Stanley, New Mexico. An attorney for Epstein’s estate, Daniel Weiner, confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, that the ranch had been sold for an undisclosed price and the proceeds would be used to administer the estate and pay creditors. The property was listed in 2021 for $27.5 million. That price was later dropped to $18 million.
Epstein New Mexico Ranch
Authorities in New Mexico conducted a search Tuesday at the Zorro Ranch property previously owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Officials said the search is connected to a criminal investigation announced Feb. 19 into allegations of illegal activity at Epstein’s ranch before his death in 2019.

New Mexico Public Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard requested the probe after reviewing a 2019 email from an alleged former Epstein staffer. The email claimed two girls were killed and buried on public land leased near the ranch, about 30 miles southeast of Santa Fe.

The redacted email was part of recently released documents from the U.S. Department of Justice.

New Mexico authorities have urged the public to stay away from the area and avoid flying drones nearby, saying such activity could interfere with the ongoing law enforcement effort.

The department added that the current property owners cooperated with authorities by granting access for the search.

