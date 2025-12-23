DOJ releases trove of Epstein documents with references to Trump

The U.S. Department of Justice has released thousands more documents related to its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after missing the deadline on Friday to release its entire cache of records as required by law.

The latest trove of documents can be found on the Justice Department's website under "Data Set 8 Files."

The Justice Department says some of the documents include "untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump."

"To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already," the department said.

Scripps News is going through the files and will update this story with significant developments.

RELATED STORY | Limited Epstein files release includes extensive redactions, images of notable figures

All of the files were supposed to be released on Friday under the law. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has said that the delay is due to the department's review of documents to ensure victims are protected.

"The same individuals that are out there complaining about the lack of documents that were produced on Friday are the same individuals who apparently don’t want us to protect victims," Blanche told NBC's Meet the Press.

RELATED STORY | Epstein survivors demand accountability from DOJ, Congress over release of files

However, a group of his survivors on Monday accused the agency of legal violations and demanded accountability. The group said that the partial release on Friday made it nearly impossible for any of them to find documents that were relevant to their particular cases or their search for accountability. They also claim the DOJ didn't communicate to them or their representatives what documents were withheld in the release and why.

RELATED STORY | Lawmakers threaten legal action over delayed Epstein files release

Some lawmakers are threatening to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt for failing to meet a congressional deadline to release all the files.