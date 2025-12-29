Epstein files stall; lawmakers blast DOJ over secrecy, redactions, missed deadline

It appears unlikely that all of the so‑called Epstein files will be made public before the New Year, despite a Justice Department deadline to release them over a week ago. Since that date, officials have posted photos, videos, audio recordings and large sets of documents — most heavily redacted.

The law signed by President Donald Trump in November limits redactions to specific circumstances, but it remains unclear how much more might be disclosed in the coming weeks. The Justice Department says it has received more than one million new documents from the Southern District of New York, which could take weeks to review and redact.

IN RELATED NEWS | Epstein survivors demand accountability from DOJ, Congress over release of files

Under the law, redactions must protect victims, national security or ongoing investigations. So far, the extent of the DOJ’s redactions appears broader than allowed. The law also requires an explanation for each redaction, yet few have been offered. The newest batch of documents from New York stems from investigations about six years old. Epstein was arrested in 2019 and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell about a year later.

Three major releases of records have occurred, with only one meeting the congressional deadline. Rep. Thomas Massie, a co‑sponsor of the law, said he expected about 20 names to be revealed in the files but has yet to see any. He has sharply criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi, claiming egregious violations of the statute, and even polled his X followers on whether Bondi should be impeached.

RELATED STORY | Congressmen behind Epstein files law draft articles of impeachment for AG Bondi

Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, set to resign in less than a week, said part of her decision stems from the backlash she received as a spokesperson for Epstein survivors. In a New York Times interview, she recounted urging Trump to change his position on the release. According to Greene, Trump responded, “my friends will get hurt,” and rejected her suggestion to invite Epstein victims to the Oval Office. She said that was their last phone call on the issue.

Journalists have scoured the released files, including investigative reporter Julie K. Brown, who learned over the weekend she was mentioned in them. Brown has covered the Epstein case extensively but said she was surprised to find her personal flight records included.

“Does somebody at the DOJ want to tell me why my American Airlines booking information and flights in July 2019 are part of the Epstein files (attached to a grand jury subpoena)? As the flight itinerary includes my maiden name (and I did book this flight) why was the DOJ monitoring me?,” Brown said in a statement.

Her disclosure has prompted Democrats and some Republicans to question why such personal information was collected as part of the Epstein investigation.