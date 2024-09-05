Authorities arrest father of high school shooting suspect in Georgia

Authorities in Georgia have arrested 54-year-old Colin Gray, the father of a 14-year-old student suspected of killing four people in a Wednesday shooting at Apalachee High School.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the elder Gray is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children.

"These charges stem from Mr. Gray knowingly allowing his son Colt to possess a weapon," GBI Director Chris Hosey said at a press conference Thursday evening.

The suspected shooter has been charged with four counts of felony murder. He is expected in court on Friday.

Also on Thursday, authorities said several people were still hospitalized following the shooting. All are expected to make a full recovery and will be able to leave the hospital.

