UPDATE: MEPA cancelled, 6-week-old Flathead County infant found safe

UPDATE: 12:04 p.m. - August 27, 2025

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 6-week-old Julian Amon has been canceled.

He has been found and is safe.

(first report: 8:12 p.m. - August 26, 2025)

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 6-week-old infant believed to be with his non-custodial parents.

Julian Amon has brown eyes, weighs approximately 11½ pounds and is white.

The infant is believed to be with non-custodial parents, 25-year-old Breanna Breen and 24-year-old Quentin Amon.

They may be traveling in a blue 2003 Toyota Matrix with Montana license plate 7-29265D or a red 1999 Ford Escort with Montana license plate 7-07008D.

Julian is believed to be in danger because of family history and the circumstances of the disappearance.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN that anyone with information should call 406-758-5610 or email tips@flatheadcounty.gov.

Sheriff Heino tells MTN they are assisting Child Protective Services with the case, which was brought to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Editor's note: The Missing Endangered Person Advisory provided by the Montana Department of Justice contained an incorrect contact phone number.