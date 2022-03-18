UM professor accused of racist remarks steps away from Spring classes

MISSOULA - A University of Montana business professor accused of making racial remarks is stepping away from his Spring classes.

UM spokesperson David Kuntz confirms to MTN News Dr. Clayton Looney will not be teaching classes for the remainder of the semester.

Kutz said Looney did not resign and he remains a UM employee.

He goes on to say this was Looney's decision and UM expects him to resume teaching again in the Fall.

For the remainder of the spring semester, Looney's classes will be taught by existing faculty in the College of Business.

The Daily Montanan reported last October that a University of Montana professor was reported to the Title IX Office for racist remarks in text conversations.

Students have been calling for the tenured business professor to resign as he's admitted to making racist remarks and using slurs.

University officials have previously stated to MTN News that the situation is a "non-workplace issue."