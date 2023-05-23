Ukrainian PSYOP: Confuse Russia from Belgorod to Bakhmut

A group of Russian anti-Putin fighters claims responsibility for attacks on Tuesday inside Belgorod, Russia. The Kremlin says the "saboteurs" are being hunted.

Ukraine's intelligence chief denies his country's involvement in the cross-border incursion. But military analysts view the attack through the PSYOP (psychological operations) prism — a move to stretch Russia's forces before Ukraine launches a counteroffensive.

Watch the video to hear what the "Liberty of Russia" legion says is their objective.

