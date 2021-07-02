Two people killed in Missoula County plane crash

MISSOULA — Two people were killed in a plane crash in Missoula County on Thursday.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Montana Aeronautics notified MCSO around 2:30 p.m. of a downed aircraft southwest of Missoula.

Missoula County Search and Rescue was mobilized and Two Bear Air was requested to assist in the search for the small aircraft.

With the assistance of Two Bear Air, deputies located the aircraft and secured the scene.

Two people are confirmed to have died in the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office. Their identities have not yet been released.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office will assist the National Transportation Safety Board with their investigation.

No other details have been released. We will update you when we learn more.