Twin Bridges, Manhattan Christian split doubleheader

Posted at 7:51 AM, Jan 29, 2022
TWIN BRIDGES — The Twin Bridges boys and girls split their 12C doubleheader against Manhattan Christian on Friday evening.

In the girls game, the one-loss Falcons stunned the unbeaten Eagles, cruising to a 56-34 win. Twin Bridges led beginning to end, storming to an 8-0 lead to open the game and building a 30-13 halftime lead.

In the boys game, Mason Venema went off for 19 points and Seth Amunrud had 15 as the Eagles burst to a 19-2 lead midway through the fourth quarter en route to a runaway 69-35 victory to remain undefeated.

Twin Bridges was led by eight points apiece from Chase Fitzpatrick and Reid Johnson.

