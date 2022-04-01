Turkeys try to visit a Great Falls furniture store (video)

Watch

Turkeys try to visit a Great Falls furniture store
Posted at 3:36 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 17:36:59-04

GREAT FALLS — Several wild turkeys tried to visit Payless Furniture on Central Avenue West in Great Falls on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The group of turkey wandered around the parking lot and approached the door of the store.

Holly Hovland Pierce shot some video of the turkeys, and said that they eventually began walking southwest along the nearby railroad tracks.

