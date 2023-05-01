Tornado damages dozens of homes in Virginia Beach

The National Weather Service confirmed it is investigating a tornado that struck Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Sunday.

The city issued a state of emergency late Sunday. The city estimated that between 50 and 100 homes were damaged by the tornado. No injuries were reported.

Virginia Beach Schools said its buildings would be closed Monday due to a large number of road closures.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Virginia Beach at 5:47 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service later said a debris signature was picked up on radar.

The National Weather Service’s investigation will help determine the tornado’s intensity.

According to the Storm Prediction Center,there were 96 reported tornadoes in April throughout the U.S.

Virginia has reported two previous tornadoes in 2023. In 2022, the state reported 16 tornadoes.

Through the first four months of 2023, the U.S. has reported 571 tornadoes. Through four months in 2022, there were 603 tornadoes.

Very little severe weather is expected throughout the U.S. in the next three days, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

