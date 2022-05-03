Threat closes schools in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS - A threat made via social media has prompted Hot Springs Public Schools to cancel classes on Tuesday.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are continuing to investigate the threat.

The Hot Springs Police Department noted in a social media post that "appropriate safety measures are underway."

School officials say that staff and students should not report to school.

All after-school activities have also been canceled for Tuesday.

We will additional information as it becomes available.

