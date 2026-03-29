Thousands gather in Missoula for No Kings protest against the Trump administration

MISSOULA, MT — Many gathered in Missoula on Saturday for the "No Kings" protest, voicing frustration with the current administration and what they describe as a fight against rising fascism.

Organizers Missoula Resists and Indivisible Missoula said about 15,000 people attended the rally.

Demonstrators marched down Higgins Avenue to Caras Park, carrying signs with messages like "No War" and "No Ice" while chanting, "We the people have the power."

The organizers said they are leading a rising fight against the Trump administration, arguing his leadership does not serve the American people.

Watch MTN's Robyn Wayne's report here:

Thousands march in No Kings protest in Missoula

"As a citizen of this country it is difficult to have a president who doesn't love it," one protester said.

"We're tired of the administration and what it is doing to this constitution, so we're here to support," another demonstrator said.

Protesters voiced concerns about several issues they say are affecting their daily lives. Many cited the mishandling of tax dollars and rising inflation as problems they have felt directly.

"Everyone feels the price gouging, unattainable housing, as well as attacks on marginalized groups... any group that is not rich and powerful," an attendee said.

Zach Volheim "No Kings" protest in downtown Missoula, MT Saturday March 28, 2026.

They also criticized the administration's foreign policy, saying taxpayer money is being spent on conflicts the country should not be involved in.

"Now he is spending millions of dollars for a war we shouldn't be in," a protester said.

Demonstrators said they believe showing up in large numbers will force the administration to listen, hoping their voices will help create change in the current climate of the country.

"We all have to stick together in order to stop this, because Congress is not doing it, Republicans is not doing it, Democrats' hands are tied, so we the people which all these signs say have to stick together and fight against this tyranny," an attendee said.