These slow-cooker bacon-wrapped sausages are a perfect party food

Looking for an appetizer that’s easy to make and feeds a crowd, whether it’s during a holiday gathering or a football game watch party? If so, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of this recipe, which doesn’t hog your oven or take any table space — but produces a meaty, savory and sweet finger food your guests will love.

The recipe for Slow Cooker Bacon-Wrapped Smokies comes from My Incredible Recipes and requires just four ingredients: cocktail-sized hot dogs or sausages of some kind, brown sugar, bacon, and paprika. You can also use Cajun spice if you’d like to add a little kick to the flavor, and you’ll want to have toothpicks on hand to secure the bacon around the sausages for cooking.

All you need to do is combine the sugar and spices and add them to a slow cooker, put your bacon-wrapped sausages on top, and cook on high for three hours. The blog recommends moving your hot dogs around a little bit to make sure they’re evenly cooked.

Adobe

MORE: 12 Simple Appetizers Every Christmas Party Needs

Slow cooking is super easy, but you could also cook these in other ways if you prefer. One recipe recommends putting bacon-wrapped cocktail sausages in the oven. You could even skip the cocktail sausages altogether and instead wrap shrimp in bacon for a surf-and-turf version.

Add these to a bevy of other simple party foods to create a pretty delicious holiday spread. We love these cheese ball bites from Dinner at the Zoo and this cowboy caviar from a recipe by Culinary Hill. A Cheesy Pesto Crescent Christmas Tree from the folks at Pillsbury could provide an attractive (and delicious) edible highlight.

Are you ready to entertain for the holidays?

SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.