These DIY Halloween treats are perfect to make with kids

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We all know Halloween is about enjoying a bounty of sweet treats. Usually, the kids look forward to going out trick-or-treating on Halloween night. But what if there were some easy-to-make goodies at home that the family could make and enjoy together before the big day?

The two spooky holiday recipes we discovered from Sugar Bowl Bakery are simple because they don’t require baking. Sugar Bowl Bakery does all the baking prep work with cookies and brownie bites, and the kids simply add the finishing touches to fun recipes.

So, gather the little ones around the cauldron — oops, we mean the kitchen — and get ready to make some tasty Halloween pops and pudding cups.

Halloween Duet Bite Pops

Who doesn’t love cookie or brownie pops? And with these ghoulishly good decorations, they are perfect for a Halloween party. These pops that look like the Bride of Frankenstein and a boiling cauldron use a Duet Bite, a combination of a madeleine cookie and a brownie, as the pop centerpiece.

Here is the entire ingredient and supply list of what you’ll need to make this Halloween pops:

8 Sugar Bowl Bakery Duet Bites

8 oz. of green melting wafers or colored white chocolate

8 oz. of purple melting wafers or colored white chocolate

20 mini marshmallows

White sprinkles

Frankenstein Dot Matrix from Target’s Hyde & Eek Boutique or other Halloween sprinkles if desired

8 cake pop sticks

Parchment paper

Two piping bags or a spoon

According to the step-by-step recipe directions, the only “cooking” you’ll need to do is melt the chocolate. Beyond that, the rest is all about assembling and decorating. Then, these pops will vanish as quickly as a sneaky ghost in a haunted house.

MORE: Halloween ‘scare-cuterie’ board looks gruesome but sounds delicious

Halloween Pudding Cups

Pudding cups are one of the simplest desserts to make. All you need is instant pudding mix, some cups, some cookies or brownies to crumble on top and some seasonal decorations.

Sugar Bowl Bakery’s madeleine cookies and brownie bites add delicious texture to this creepy take on dirt pudding. Here are the rest of the ingredients and supplies you’ll need to create this:

Sugar Bowl Bakery Brownie Bites

Sugar Bowl Bakery Madeleine Cookies

1 package pistachio-flavored instant pudding

Milk

Your choice of colored melting chocolate wafers

Headstone chocolate mold, like this one from Amazon

Choice of colored sprinkles

Edible glitter

Short plastic cups (plastic or glass)

Start by following the directions to make the instant pudding mix. Next, layer the pudding and the crumbled brownie bits into each cup. Then, decorate the top with more brownie crumbs and sprinkles. Place a madeleine cookie on the top of the pudding cup, as shown in the photo above.

If you want to make the chocolate headstones, follow the directions on the chocolate melting wafers and then pour the liquid chocolate into the molds. When the chocolate hardens, remove each candy from the mold and add it to the cup.

Both of these Halloween desserts will add an extra sweet touch to your fun holiday celebrations, whether it’s a party or just an after-dinner treat.

MORE: The most popular Halloween candy in each state

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.