These 13 states are likely to vote on abortion laws in 2024

You may think politics in 2024 is going to all be about the race for president. While that will be mostly true, 2024 is also poised to be another year of battles over reproductive rights, with ballot measures poised to pop up in 13 states, including swing states.

According to Ballotpedia, 13 states are considering ballot measures involving abortion:

- Arizona

- Arkansas

- Colorado

- Florida

- Iowa

- Maryland

- Missouri

- Montana

- Nebraska

- Nevada

- New York

- Pennsylvania

- South Dakota

From Michigan to Montana, so far every time a ballot measure has been before voters, the side advocating for more reproductive rights won, most recently last November in Ohio.

"Putting abortion on the ballot is a winning issue," said Chris Love with Planned Parenthood's Advocates of Arizona.

Love said that in Arizona, advocates are already learning from other states to see what campaign tactics work best as they strive to gather enough signatures.

"Speak to their specific experiences, what they would do differently, what worked," Love said. "It is great to have those folks in the room."

Reproductive rights could have the potential to impact the presidential race especially since the issue may be on the ballot in many swing states. Barbara Zdravecky with Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida believes it will even get people to the polls who may otherwise be inclined to sit 2024 out, potentially impacting who wins the White House.

"I believe this will be a huge boom to 2024 elections in Florida," she said.

For conservatives across the country who advocate against abortion, 2024 is also an opportunity to potentially win an election related to abortion.

Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, says conservatives like her also need to figure out how to raise more money. She says they face a fundraising disadvantage going into next year.

"We need to do a better job of making sure we are getting our message out," Tobias said. "We are going to have to step up our fundraising game. There is no doubt about it."

