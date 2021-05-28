On Monday, people across the country will honor America’s fallen on Memorial Day. Last year, CBS’s Steve Hartman asked musicians to play taps at 3 p.m. sharp on Memorial Day - and it became one of the largest musical performances of all time. As Elise Preston explains, Hartman hopes “Taps Across America” will become a national tradition.

Last year, with parades and ceremonies cancelled because of the pandemic, people honored America’s patriots by playing "Taps." From coast to coast - musicians of all skill levels answered the call from Hartman and Jari Villanueva of “Taps For Veterans.” Together, they created "Taps Across America."

The idea came from a story Hartman did nine years ago with Don Brittain from Tacoma, Washington, who plays "Taps" every day at sunset.

Now he’s asking musicians across the country to sound those 24 notes on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. local time, so those who hear will stop and remember America’s fallen.

