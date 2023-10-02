Supreme Court returns to the bench for first time since June

United States Supreme Court justices are returning to work for the first time since June, and some major cases are swirling around the court.

The docket is still a work in progress, but in the coming months, justices are expected to hear several controversial cases on everything from race to gun rights to government power.

The court gave conservative victories last term on things like student loan forgiveness, affirmative action and gay rights. But this term is shaping up as a turning point for topics like social media, gun rights and a challenge concerning the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and whether it should remain funded by the Federal Reserve, or if that's for Congress to decide.

The court is also dealing with the fallout of its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Justices will consider whether to limit the access of mifepristone, a drug commonly used for medically induced abortions.

These cases coincide with ethics concerns at the High Court in which some justices face accusations of receiving expensive gifts from political donors, while people are eager to see if the justices will implement a code of conduct.

One of the major changes this term is that the court will — for the first time — livestream audio of all its arguments. Cameras, however, still remain forbidden in the court.

