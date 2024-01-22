Watch Now
Supreme Court allows Border Patrol to cut razor wire put up by Texas

The concertina wire is part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's broader fight with the administration over immigration enforcement.
Eric Gay / AP
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jan 22, 2024
A divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border, while a lawsuit over the wire continues.

The justices, by a 5-4 vote, granted an emergency appeal from the Biden administration, which has been in an escalating standoff at the border with Texas and had objected to an appellate ruling in favor of the state.

The concertina wire is part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's broader fight with the administration over immigration enforcement.

