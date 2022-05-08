Structure fire in Great Falls was 'intentionally set'

(UPDATE, 4:45 p.m.) A structure fire in Great Falls on Sunday, May 8, 2022, was intentionally set, according to Great Falls Fire Rescue.

The fire started in a vacant building located just behind Lippi’s Kitchen on Central Avenue West. The fire spread from the vacant building to three house trailers on 7th Street Northwest.

The fire caused minor exterior damage to the trailers; the dollar value of damage has not been determined. The vacant building is considered a total loss.

None of the occupants of the trailers were injured; all residents have been offered services from the American Red Cross.

Great Falls Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh said in a news release that “crews did an excellent job in keeping the fire from spreading to a trailer located to the west, as well as the car wash located next to the trailer.”

The cause of the fire is been determined to have been intentionally set; there are no suspects in custody at this time. We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES



(1st REPORT, 10:26 a.m.) Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Great Falls on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

The fire was reported at about 8:38 a.m. along 7th Street Northwest between Central Avenue West and 1st Avenue NW.

MTN Emergency crews responded to a fire in Great Falls on Sunday, May 8, 2022

The fire appears to have started in one of several mobile homes on the lot.

The Great Falls Fire Rescue on-scene commander says that firefighters conducted a sweep of all residences and found no people or pets inside, and there were no injuries reported.

The fire was extinguished within an hour; the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

There is no word at this point on the amount of damage caused by the fire.

Great Falls Fire Rescue and the Great Falls Police Department responded to the incident.

