Motorcycle accident on I-90 near Butte results in fatality

A 67-year-old man from Anaconda died in a motorcycle collision on Friday afternoon, May 30th, 2025, on I-90 near Butte in Silver Bow County. The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports that the accident occurred at 3:22 PM in the westbound lanes of the highway.

According to MHP, a Toyota Tacoma and a Honda motorcycle were traveling westbound on I-90 when the accident took place.

The Tacoma was in the left lane attempting to pass the motorcycle while negotiating a right-hand curve. The motorcycle failed to maintain the right lane and crossed in front of the Tacoma.

The driver of the Tacoma attempted to brake and swerve, but was unable to prevent a collision. The collision caused the motorcycle to roll, and the rider was struck by the Tacoma.

Emergency services transported the rider to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

MHP reports that alcohol and speed are not suspected to have been factors in the crash.