State A wrestling: Sidney out in front of Havre after quarterfinals

(Editor's note: this article will be updated after full scores are tabulated)

BILLINGS—The State A wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena on Feb. 11.

Sidney leads the team scores over Havre after the quarterfinals round.

For individual weight class brackets, click here. For state wrestling photos from Friday, click here.

Class A Team Scores

1. Sidney/Fairview 93.5

2. Havre 88.5

3. Frenchtown 84.0

4. Ronan 71.0

5. Custer Co. (Miles City) 69.0

6. Laurel 67.0

7. Columbia Falls 62.0

8. Park (Livingston)/ 57.5

9. Libby/Troy 42.0

10. Dawson Co. (Glendive) 39.0

11. Hardin 38.5

12. Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges 37.0

13. Fergus (Lewistown) 26.0

14. Billings Central/Joliet 23.0

14. Browning 23.0

16. Lockwood (Billings) 22.0

17. Hamilton 19.0

18. Corvallis 18.0

19. Whitefish 13.0

20. Polson 7.0

21. East Helena 6.0

22. Stevensville/Victor 4.0

23. Butte Central 1.0

