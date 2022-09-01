Watch Now
Warriors star Steph Curry earns degree from Davidson 13 years after entering NBA

The university also retired his jersey number and inducted him into the school's Hall of Fame
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry in the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round Western Conference playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 12:35 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 14:35:08-04

Thirteen years after Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry left Davidson College to play for the NBA, he received his degree from his alma mater this week.

Curry was honored Wednesday in a one-man ceremony where not only did he receive his diploma, but he also had his jersey number retired and was inducted into the university's Hall of Fame, ESPN and the Associated Press reported.

In a May press release, the school announced Curry earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology in May but couldn't attend the commencement ceremony due to playing in the NBA playoffs.

“To earn this degree, you showed determination and perseverance,” school president Doug Hicks said during the ceremony, the AP reported. “It would have been so easy, so straightforward to not complete your college degree. Yet in response to that idea, you did what you did to 29 other NBA organizations — you said, ‘night, night!’”

As he stood in front of friends, family, and fans at Belk Arena, the four-time NBA champion became the first-ever Davidson athlete to have his jersey number retired, the Associated Press reported.

"This is an absolutely amazing day and an amazing moment for myself and my family," Curry said during the ceremony, ESPN reported. "The best decision I ever made was to come to Davidson College and pursue an education, join an amazing community and, most importantly, play for an amazing man who has built this program in Coach [Bob] McKillop."

