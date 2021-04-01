Two black women coaching in Final Four for first time ever

For the first time in NCAA women's tournament history, two Black women are leading their respective teams into the Final Four as head coaches at the same time.

South Carolina Gamecock's Dawn Staley will be making her third Final Four appearance, having won the title back in 2017, CNN reported.

Adia Barnes and her Arizona Wildcats team are making their debut.

The WNBA reported that former teammates and players have reached out, congratulating Barnes on the achievement.

Both Staley and Barnes are former WNBA players. Barnes is no stranger to the big stage, having won a WNBA title with the Seattle Storm in 2004.

South Carolina will face Stanford, and Arizona will meet UConn on Friday in San Antonio.