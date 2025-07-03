Troy Andersen hosts youth football camp in Dillon, looks toward 4th NFL season with Atlanta Falcons

DILLON — Back in June of 2023, Troy Andersen returned to his hometown of Dillon and hosted a free youth football camp that drew in a large crowd of kids.

Flash forward to now and the former Dillon Beaver, Montana State Bobcat and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker has turned it into a Beaverhead County summer tradition.

He hosted his third straight camp Tuesday afternoon and spent the afternoon running drills and hanging out with hundreds of third through eighth graders. He was joined by several current and former Beavers and Bobcats.

HEAR FROM TROY ANDERSEN:

Troy Andersen hosts youth football camp, looks toward 4th NFL season

"It's crazy, it has flown by, so Year 3 and it's been great," said Andersen. "It's just been fun to give back and hang out with familiar faces, family and friends. Get some kids running outside in the summer."

He said this camp was something he would have participated in when he was a kid.

"When I look back when I was growing up I would have loved to have an opportunity to hang out with the high school kids and some Montana State players," he said. "And just play sports and be outside and be a kid. So that's the goal."

And his goal for himself as he gears up for the final season of his rookie contract with the Falcons is obvious — play at a high level and remain healthy after seeing his past two seasons end early because of injury.

Last season's conclusion was particularly frustrating as Andersen delivered 17 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 — earning NFC defensive player of the week honors — but then injured his knee in the fourth quarter and was eventually placed on injured reserve.

Still, he said his upbringing as a ranch kid in Montana gave him a certain level of determination and grit that's bolstered him through the recovery process.

"I've kind of hit a rough patch these last couple of years with injuries," said Andersen. "And it is tough. But growing up in Montana I think it gives you a leg up. You kind of always have that chip on your shoulder. You're from a small state and nobody really gets recruited out of here.

"I grew up on a cattle ranch and my parents were out there bailing hay this morning. There's no days off and I think that helps you push through tough things and instills that work ethic. I think there's so many benefits to growing up in this state."

And as he reflected on his journey from Dillon to the NFL, he said it's sometimes still difficult to wrap his mind around.

"It's kind of surreal and a little strange, honestly," said Andersen. "Just a small-town kid from Dillon playing a kids' game for a living. But it's really cool seeing the next generation and the kids running around."

