State C volleyball: Manhattan Christian wins state title in rematch with Bridger

BOZEMAN — Bridger came in looking for it's 12th state championship while Manhattan Christian came in looking to avenge a 2020 loss in the state title game to Bridger.

Match 1:

Manhattan Christian 3, Bridger 1

The Eagles showed no fear against Bridger after losing to them in the Class C semifinals on Friday night. In the first set, Eagles handled business winning 25-12 to set the tone but Bridger would rebound.

After going up early by four points early, Scouts stave off a late comeback from the tall front of Manhattan Christian to take set two 27-25.

Sets three and four though belonged to the Eagles as they stayed consistent and calm winning the last two 25-13, 25-13. Eagles defense showed out as they had a combined 11.5 kills along with Alexis DeVries 26 digs.

Match 2:

Manhattan Christian 3, Bridger 0

With their backs against the wall for a fourth straight year, Manhattan Christian prevailed. Winning 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 in a sweep for a back-to-back state title.

"We showed up and we were ready to win," senior Ava Bellach said. "We didn't have any like we didn't think about last night at all and we just we knew what had to be done for us."