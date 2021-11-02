Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III to face charges after deadly DUI crash, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in death after he was involved in a fatal car accident Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police first reported the crash at about 3:40 a.m. local time at the intersection of Rainbow Blvd. and Spring Valley Parkway.

The two-car crash closed Rainbow Blvd. for several hours. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified Ruggs as one of the drivers involved in the collision.

Police confirmed Ruggs' Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray was one of the vehicles involved in the crash, along with a Toyota RAV4.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the Toyota was on fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the crash site. Investigators believe the front end of Ruggs' Corvette collided with the rear end of the Toyota.

LVMPD still on scene- road closures remain in place. Officers say they’ll likely be here “a couple more hours.” Investigators seen taking bags of apparent evidence away from one of the vehicles. https://t.co/WN8W1sdfOy pic.twitter.com/Df1uhUs6UW — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) November 2, 2021

Ruggs remained on scene after the crash and showed signs of impairment, according to police. He was transported to University Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ruggs was the Raiders' first draft pick after the team moved from Oakland to Las Vegas. He was taken 12th overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, after a college career in which he recorded the third-most touchdown receptions in program history at Alabama.

Ruggs is currently in the midst of a breakout season. Not even halfway through the 2021 season, he's already eclipsed the total receiving yards he recorded in 2020.

The crash investigation remains ongoing, police said.

This story was originally published by Scripps station KTNV in Las Vegas.