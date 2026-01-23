Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Philip Rivers reportedly interviewing for Buffalo Bills head coaching job

The Bills are in search of a head coach after firing Sean McDermott.
Colts Texans Football
Maria Lysaker/AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers walks on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Houston.
Colts Texans Football
Posted

Philip Rivers’ NFL career may not be over after all.

Weeks after coming out of retirement to quarterback the Indianapolis Colts, the 44-year-old is reportedly interviewing for the Buffalo Bills’ head coaching job.

ESPN reported that Rivers, who is currently the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, is expected to make his case to lead a franchise with Super Bowl ambitions and MVP quarterback Josh Allen.

Rivers has no head coaching experience at the NFL level. He retired from professional football in 2021 but returned this season after injuries depleted the Colts’ quarterback depth. Rivers appeared in three games. Despite some positive performances, Indianapolis lost all three contests and missed the playoffs.

The Bills are in search of a head coach after firing Sean McDermott on Monday, two days after Buffalo lost a dramatic playoff game to the Denver Broncos.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport has noted that Rivers and Allen have a close relationship. Allen is expected to play a significant role in the team’s search for a new head coach.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader