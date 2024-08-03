Simone Biles wins third gold medal at Paris Olympics with vault victory

Simone Biles has won her third gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics by securing a victory in the women's vault final on Saturday.

This marks the 10th Olympic medal overall for the gymnast, seven of them gold.

Biles helped lead the U.S. to gold in the team final and also won gold in the women's gymnastics all-around final.

At the vault final on Saturday, Biles scored a 15.3 to beat out Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade who won silver with 14.966 points. Andrade also took home silver in the all-around, as she and Biles competed for the top spot.

Biles' teammate Jade Carey won bronze in the vault final with a score of 14.466.

Biles previously took home the gold medal for vault at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

