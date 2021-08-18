Watch
NCAA investigating Nebraska football program

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost listens to a question during a news conference on the first day of NCAA college football spring practice in Lincoln, Neb., in this Monday, March 9, 2020, file photo. The Huskers are on their longest streak of losing seasons (four) since the six in a row from 1956-61. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Scott Frost
Posted at 12:43 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 14:44:01-04

The NCAA has opened an investigation into the Nebraska football program and its head coach Scott Frost.

The Athletic Director Trev Alberts confirmed the investigation during a media press conference on Wednesday.

According to The Action Network, which first reported the investigation, the investigation comes amid allegations analysts were improperly used during games and practices and moving workouts off-campus last year, which were unauthorized during the pandemic.

The Associated Press reported that head coach Scott Frost had hired an attorney, and the NCAA has interviewed players, current and former staff members, and administrators.

The Action Network reported that allegedly video footage shows Frost and other coaching assistants watching the unauthorized workouts.

The Huskers are 12-20 under Frost, who has been the head coach of Nebraska since 2018.

